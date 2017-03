Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of IntercontinentalExchange speaks during the Sandler O'Neill global exchange and brokerage conference in New York June 10, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) Chief Executive Jeff Sprecher said on Tuesday that he hopes ICE's more than $10 billion NYSE Euronext NYX.N takeover will close within days.

The deal had been expected to close on November 4, but ICE on Wednesday postponed the closing to give more time for European regulators to approve the transaction.

(Reporting by John McCrank)