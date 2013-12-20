A man looks at a Huawei mobile phone as he shops at an electronic market in Shanghai January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The U.S. International Trade Commission found that Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp did not infringe cell phone patents owned by InterDigital Inc.

InterDigital, a wireless research and development company, had accused the companies of violating seven patents used to make 3G wireless devices. It has asked the ITC to ban the U.S. sales of the three companies' 3G mobile devices.

William Merritt, the chief executive of InterDigital, said in a statement about the final ruling on Thursday, "Today's determination by the ITC is extremely disappointing. We believe the commission's claim constructions are plainly wrong, and we look forward to appealing the determination."

Meanwhile InterDigital is under investigation by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in China for violating Chinese antimonopoly law. The NDRC said it launched the investigation because of InterDigital's complaint to the US ITC.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)