Packaging producer International Paper Co (IP.N) said it has agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice to extend the regulatory review period for its planned $3.7 billion purchase of rival Temple-Inland Inc TIN.N.

The deadline has been moved to January 27 from December 31.

The two companies also extended the date by which the deal must close or IP will have to pay Temple-Inland $200 million. That date has been moved to June 28 from June 6.

Deadline extensions are not uncommon in large buyouts, and the new date gives everyone more time, especially around the holiday season.

"We're very committed to the transaction," said IP spokesman Tom Ryan.

In September, Temple-Inland agreed to be bought for $32 per share, roughly $3.7 billion. IP will assume $600 million in Temple debt.

Temple makes corrugated packaging, which is used to make shipping boxes. On the deal's closing, International Paper would be able to consolidate pricing power by controlling roughly 40 percent of the corrugated industry.

In Monday morning trading, shares of International Paper rose 0.3 percent to $27.86 while shares of Temple slipped 0.2 percent to $31.70.

(Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Wallace)