PARIS/LONDON French utility GDF Suez GSZ.PA took control of Britain's International Power IPR.L on Monday through a sweetened offer of 6.8 billion pounds ($10.8 billion), giving the company more fire power in fast-growing and potentially lucrative emerging markets.

The deal ends a long running saga between GDF and International Power management which has reportedly rejected GDF offers in the past as too low and overly financed by GDF shares instead of cash.

In order to finance the deal, which will create the world's largest independent power producer, GDF said it would tap bank lenders and dispose of an additional 3 billion euros worth of assets located in mature markets.

GDF Suez bought 70 percent of IPR last year and conducted the buyout in two stages in order to preserve its credit rating and financial structure. It has completed two thirds of a plan to dispose of 10 billion euros in assets by 2013 to help pay down IPR's debt.

GDF Suez said increased profit contributions from International Power as a result of the deal could lift its earnings by as much 9 percent to 4.2 billion euros $5.4 billion.

Greater competition and regulation in mature energy markets in Europe, bogged down by the economic crisis, has steered GDF Suez's focus to developing markets where energy needs are growing fast.

The International Energy Agency forecasts overall energy demand to grow by 40 pct between 2009-2035, the bulk of which is seen outside industrialized nations.

The purchase of International Power will boost GDF Suez' presence in growing energy demand regions such South America, the Middle East, South-East Asia and Australia.

The acquisition adds 35 gigawatt in electricity production capacity around the world to GDF Suez, or the equivalent of 35 small nuclear reactors, to a total of 117 GW today. Some 15 GW are currently being built.

IPR's pipeline of large projects are expected to deliver a contribution to earnings between 2014 and 2017.

The 418 pence per share offer, at a 7 percent premium to an earlier approach by GDF, values International Power (IPR) at about 22.8 billion pounds ($36.2 billion) and is expected to add to the French group's earnings.

In the medium term, GDF intends to increase its guidance for investments in fast growing markets to 40 to 50 percent of the total, up from 30 percent now, helping the group with its target to build 90 MW in installed capacity out of Europe by 2016.

"It represents a significant shift in GDF Suez and to a certain extend a change of identity," the Group's Chief Executive Officer Gerard Mestrallet told a press conference.

Analysts have said a deal would make good strategic sense for GDF given IPR's strong growth prospects.

IPR said the offer, which will also see its shareholders getting a 6.6 euro cent dividend, was attractive, given the company's position in international power generation markets and its growth potential.

The company had earlier this month rejected a 390 pence per share preliminary approach by GDF that valued the company at 19.9 billion pounds, calling it too low.

IPR shares were up 3.14 percent at 416.6 pence in London, while GDF was up about 2.3 percent in Paris at 18.39 euros at 6:50 a.m. EDT (1050 GMT).

GDF completed its acquisition of 70 percent of IPR in February 2011, creating the world's largest independent power producer. At the time it agreed not to bid for the remaining shares for 18 months, a lock-up which expires in August

GDF Suez can buy out the remaining stake sooner with the agreement of the British group's independent non-executive directors.

(Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli and Nina Sovich in Paris; Editing by Paul Hoskins and Giles Elgood)