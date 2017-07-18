Interparfums says has 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with Jimmy Choo

Products are displayed in the window of the Jimmy Choo store in New York City, U.S., April 24, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Interparfums (IPAR.PA) said on Tuesday that it had a 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with luxury shoe retailer Jimmy Choo (CHOO.L) and was therefore not able to discuss media reports that it was among potential bidders for the company.

"We do not comment because we are bound by a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA)," said an Interparfums spokesman, responding to a report in the Women's Wear Daily publication.

Interparfums already holds the licence to manufacture Jimmy Choo's fragrances.

Jimmy Choo, which has a market capitalisation of some 740 million pounds ($964 million), is famous for its stiletto shoes and other fashion accessories. It was put up for sale earlier this year, with majority investor JAB aiming to maximise the brand's value.

Sky News reported earlier this month that Interparfums could make a joint bid with Chinese private equity company Hony Capital for Jimmy Choo. It also cited private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and U.S. luxury fashion retailer Michael Kors (KORS.N) as other possible buyers of Jimmy Choo.

Jimmy Choo shares were up 3 percent in late session trading, while Interparfums' shares were down 0.6 percent.

($1 = 0.7679 pounds)