ADVISORY - Story on Kraft Heinz cutting jobs, closing factories withdrawn
The story on Kraft Heinz cutting 5,150 jobs and closing six factories are withdrawn as the news was previously announced.
PARIS Interparfums (IPAR.PA) said on Thursday it would buy perfumes and fashion company Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble (PG.N) for $108 million, taking the French fragrances group into the fashion business for the first time.
Confirming an earlier report in Le Figaro newspaper, the company said in a statement it hoped to close the deal by the end of the first half of 2015 and would finance it with medium term debt.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.