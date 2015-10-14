Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
LONDON Britain's Intertek Group (ITRK.L) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. testing company Professional Service Industries (PSI) for $330 million to build scale in the construction sector.
Illinois-based PSI, which is majority owned by the private equity firm Olympus Partners, provides testing and assurance services to commercial and civil construction markets, Intertek said.
Intertek, which is funding the deal using existing debt facilities, said buying PSI was expected to boost its earnings per share in the first full year after acquisition.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.