LONDON The head of the world's largest broker for foreign exchange on Tuesday said it had conducted tests to see if its FX trading systems could effectively quote and trade all 17 legacy euro zone currencies should any of them leave the common unit.

There is growing speculation that the euro currency could suffer some degree of break-up as European leaders struggle to help weak euro zone countries deal with their debt problems.

ICAP CEO David Rutter told Reuters the company had tested the euro currencies on its EBS electronic currency trading platform to make sure it can handle trading flows in these units versus the dollar and a modified euro.

Tests on the currencies were completed recently, he said, after EBS said last month it had run tests on the Greek drachma to ensure it would trade smoothly against the dollar and the euro.

"Chatter in the market and the discussions with our customers have increased significantly about other pairs, so we've taken additional steps to test the remaining currency pairs as well," Rutter told Reuters in a telephone interview from New York.

"We've taken quite a bit of precaution by building out all the legacies, and certainly in the case of the drachma, building it out against the dollar and the euro."

He said EBS had tested the currencies against the U.S. dollar, which would become a counter currency if there was a complete break-up of the euro, and against the euro, which would be a countercurrency if there was a partial break-up.

But Rutter said these tests did not suggest that ICAP/EBS is expecting the euro to fall apart.

"We're not in the business of predicting what's going to happen. We're in the business of preparing for a number of possible outcomes," Rutter said.

Investors have become much more pessimistic about the chances of a quick-fire fix to the debt crisis, after an EU summit earlier this month failed to produce a lasting solution.

A break-up of the euro would not only trigger deep economic and credit risks. For the unprepared it could create the logistical nightmare of quoting and trading new currencies in the $4 trillion-a-day FX market.

FX industry participants, including banks, have told Reuters they have been analysing their ability to start trading new currencies soon after they are announced.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)