Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
DUBAI Bahrain’s Investcorp INVB.BH, has bought eight residential properties in the United States for about $400 million through its U.S. unit, the investment bank said on Wednesday.
Investcorp acquired properties in the metropolitan areas of Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta and Dallas, it said in a statement.
These latest purchases take Investcorp’s total real estate investments over the past 12 months to more than $1 billion, the statement said.
The acquired properties are rented out to tenants and have an average occupancy rate of about 96 percent. Investcorp bought them “through joint ventures with several local and regional operating partners”, the statement said.
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that economic growth of three percent is achievable in the next two years as the Trump administration sets out to dramatically cut taxes.