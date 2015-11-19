Gregory Davis of Vanguard Group Inc speaks during the Thomson Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in New York June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK The U.S. economy can absorb a series of interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve may start making as early as next month, Vanguard Group's top bond executive Gregory Davis said on Wednesday.

"Having rates rise ... 75 to 100 basis points in the next year is digestible by the market," Davis said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

Davis, global head of Vanguard's fixed income group which manages over $900 billion, said it would be best for the Fed to raise rates only gradually to be sure it is not snuffing out economic growth.

But the time for rate hikes has arrived, Davis said, to give policymakers more flexibility if future tightening is needed and limit the risk that too much money flows into riskier investments that investors may later regret.

"The longer you wait, it's also likely that you'll need to become more aggressive in terms of the pace of future tightenings," Davis said.

"If you're trying to navigate this process as cleanly as possible, the ability to do it more gradually would be beneficial because it allows you to stop, slow down or accelerate as you need to."

Davis' comments fit the conventional wisdom of many institutional investors who expect the Fed next month to raise rates for the first time since 2006. His opinion is significant, as a top bond executive whose products could be hurt by rising rates.

Vanguard's fixed income group includes the $150 billion Vanguard Total Bond Market Fund (VBMPX.O), the world's largest bond fund, and actively managed funds such as the $53 billion Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Bond Fund (VFSTX.O).

Davis said he expects the company's index funds would still track their benchmarks if the Fed moves, while its active funds have duration levels slightly longer than rivals whose managers expect faster rate hikes.

Policymakers should go slowly since there are few signs of inflation and plenty of slack remains in the labor market, Davis said. "Being gradual is very important because you haven't really seen that condition being met in terms of inflation approaching its target," he said.

