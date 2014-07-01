NEW YORK Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Funds said on Tuesday it had net inflows of $527 million in June with its flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (DBLTX.O) attracting net inflows of $503 million.

The Los Angeles-based DoubleLine said its DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has seen net inflows totaling more than $1.5 billion so far this year as of June and more than $2.1 billion of net inflows into DoubleLine open-end funds year-to-date as of last month.

The DoubleLine Total Return is posting returns of 4.49 percent year-to-date, surpassing the benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index which is posting returns of 3.93 percent.

"We continue to be pleased with the demand for our investment solutions focused on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns with a stable and consistent team who have been working together for a long time," said Ronald Redell, president of DoubleLine Funds.

Gundlach, who as co-founder and chief investment officer at DoubleLine helps oversee $49 billion in assets, is widely followed for his investment calls including a bet earlier this year that Treasuries were undervalued relative to other sectors.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note is currently at 2.56 percent, down from around 3 percent at the start of the year. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

Last month, in an investor webcast, Gundlach said the 10-year U.S. Treasury note will likely be in a range between 2.20 percent and 2.80 percent during the second half of year.

Gundlach said U.S. Treasuries are "something of a high-yielding" security relative to European sovereign bonds.

Gundlach also said U.S. Treasuries are worth a look by investors as they are yielding in the upper half of his projected trading range.

