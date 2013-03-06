NEW YORK Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds gave $1.05 billion in new cash to stock funds in the latest week, the least in eight weeks, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

Funds that hold only U.S. stocks suffered outflows of $1.13 billion in the week ended February 27. Those were the first outflows from the funds over a full weekly period this year, and reversed inflows of $1.09 billion the prior week.

Funds that hold stocks of companies outside the United States accounted for the total cash gains with inflows of $2.18 billion over the weekly reporting period. That amount was, however, also the least since the start of the year.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX rose just 0.27 percent over the reporting period. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the central bank's monetary stimulus program on February 26, leading to a jump in U.S. stock markets.

Uncertainty surrounding the Italian elections stoked concerns over the euro zone debt crisis, however, while U.S. President Barack Obama and Congress were deadlocked over how to prevent $85 billion in automatic government spending cuts from taking effect on March 1.

Bond funds attracted nearly $5 billion in new cash over the week, up from the prior week's inflows of about $4.71 billion. Since the start of the year, bond funds have pulled in less new cash than stock funds in four of the past eight weeks.

That has been another sign of the reversal in sentiment toward stocks, since bond funds consistently attracted higher demand than stock funds last year.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, raked in $2.39 billion in new cash over the week, the most in four weeks.

The following table is a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in millions of dollars):

1/30/13 2/6/13 2/13/2013 2/20/2013 2/27/2013 Total Equity 8,194 6,025 5,734 4,565 1,053

Domestic 3,536 837 520 1,092 -1,130

World 4,658 5,188 5,213 3,473 2,184 Hybrid* 2,644 2,017 2,029 2,018 2,388 Total Bond 3,501 6,001 5,009 4,708 4,988

Taxable 2,622 5,422 4,169 4,118 4,409

Municipal 879 579 840 590 579 Total 14,340 14,043 12,771 11,291 8,430 *Hybrid funds can invest in stocks and/or fixed income securities.

