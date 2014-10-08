NEW YORK Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds pulled a record $21 billion out of taxable bond funds in the latest week after the surprise resignation of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

The outflows from taxable bond funds in the week ended Oct. 1 were the biggest since weekly records began in 2007, according to the data from ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. Municipal bond funds attracted $788 million, leading to net outflows of $20.2 billion from bond funds.

Those net outflows were the biggest since late June 2013, when investors pulled a record $28.1 billion out of the funds on fears that a pullback in the Federal Reserve's bond-buying program would trigger a spike higher in interest rates.

Stock funds posted $1.8 billion in net outflows over the latest week, the most in four weeks. Funds specializing in U.S. stocks posted about $4.1 billion in outflows, while funds specializing in international stocks kept attracting new demand with inflows of $2.2 billion.

Much of the outflows from taxable bond funds likely came from the Pimco Total Return Fund, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ. Gross, who left Pimco for rival Janus Capital Group on Sept. 26, ran the fund since 1987.

"Whether the reality was that (Gross) was running Pimco single-handedly and running Total Return single-handedly, for some investors that was their belief. Their belief was in Gross, and they no longer have such positive views about Pimco," Rosenbluth said.

Withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, were a record $23.5 billion in September, with the largest daily outflow the day Gross resigned.

The fund's assets under management have fallen below $200 billion from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, attracted $301 million in new cash, down from the prior week's inflows but still marking their 8th straight week of new cash.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)