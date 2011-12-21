NEW YORK (Reuters)- U.S. mutual fund investors chose bonds for the 10th straight week as weaker benchmark stock indexes eroded the desire to hold equities, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday.

ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization, reported net inflows of $5.57 billion for bond funds in the week ended December 14, up more than $2 billion from the prior period.

During the week, the S&P 500.SPX fell 3.9 percent. On December 8, markets took a particularly hard dive when Germany rejected measures to ease euro-zone debt.

The following day, news of China's plans to launch a $300 billion vehicle for European and U.S. investment, plus a six month peak in U.S. consumer sentiment sent share prices higher.

However, the overall disappointment in the market that is still struggling with Europe's approach to the debt crisis kept investors in a cautious mood, resulting in strong inflows for bonds but cost equity funds $5.5 billion in net outflows.

Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, saw inflows of $745 million, compared to almost $1.1 billion the previous week.

