NEW YORK Investors in funds based in the United States pulled $2 billion out of stock funds in the latest week, driven by uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next move, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The outflows in the week ended November 6 reversed high demand over the prior three weeks. The prior week the stock funds had inflows of $11.8 billion.

"The odds have increased that the Fed might take some action in December," said Barry Fennell, senior research analyst at Lipper. "That specter is there."

Strong U.S. data on manufacturing and Midwest business activity stoked fears that the Fed could begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying at its December meeting rather than in early 2014.

Money market funds attracted $5 billion, marking the third straight week of new cash into the funds. The funds typically invest in low-risk securities such as short-dated government bonds and are viewed as a safe place to park cash.

"There's a fair amount of investors out there who are getting more cautious and taking some profits off the table," said Fennell. The Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX has risen over 24 percent this year.

Commodities and precious metals funds had outflows of $181 million, marking a sixth straight week of withdrawals. Spot gold slumped 1.4 percent on October 31, the most in three weeks on fears surrounding the Fed's path.

Taxable bond funds attracted $937.4 million over the weekly period, in a third straight week of new demand. Riskier high-yield bond funds had outflows of $879.4 million, marking their first outflows since early September.

The outflows from riskier junk bond funds also showed investors' aversion to risk in the latest week, Fennell said.

