NEW YORK U.S.-listed stock funds attracted a record $352 billion in inflows last year as the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond-buying stimulus fueled record highs in U.S. stocks, data from TrimTabs Investment Research showed on Tuesday.

The flows into stock funds beat the previous record inflows of $324 billion in 2000, according to TrimTabs. U.S.-listed bond funds, meanwhile, had record outflows of $86 billion in 2013, beating the previous record outflow of $62 billion in 1994.

"There's a general view among investors that stocks are the only game in town," TrimTabs chief executive David Santschi said. TrimTabs' records date to 1984, Santschi said.

The data included flows for both mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The Fed's $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages, which were implemented in an effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs, kept bond yields low and drove demand for riskier assets such as stocks last year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index .SPX repeatedly set record highs throughout the year and ended the year up 29.6 percent, marking its best year since 1997.

Among the inflows into all U.S.-based stock funds, funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $156 billion, marking the first inflows since 2007 and the biggest inflows since 2000, according to TrimTabs.

Funds that specialize in stocks of companies outside the United States were even more popular and attracted a record $195 billion, TrimTabs said. Global equity markets rallied last year, with the MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS rising 20.2 percent.

The record outflows of $86 billion from bond funds, meanwhile, marked the first annual withdrawals from the funds since 2004, according to TrimTabs.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered a selloff in the bond market on May 22 when he told Congress the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond-buying later in the year.

"That was a huge inflection point for the bond market," Santschi said. He said Bernanke's statements resulted in ongoing outflows from bond funds.

Investors feared a pullback in the Fed's bond-buying would hurt bond prices. Through the end of the year, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rose about 140 basis points from a 2013 low of 1.62 percent on May 2. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

In mid-December, the Fed announced a cut of $10 billion to its monthly bond-buying, starting in January.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Meredith Mazzilli)