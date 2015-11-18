CEO and Co-Founder of Avenue Capital Group Marc Lasry speaks at the Reuters Global Investment Summit in New York, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Allianz chief economic adviser Mohamed El-Erian criticized political pressure to increase central bank transparency, while Avenue Capital Group's Marc Lasry said U.S. 2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump excelled at marketing himself.

Rick Rieder, managing director at BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), said the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan would continue to aggressively ease monetary policy and criticized the view that U.S. economic growth was stagnating, citing low volatility in U.S. jobs growth.

Anne Richards, chief investment officer at Aberdeen Asset Management, said emerging markets could see an investment inflow next year, with emerging market equities in line for double-digit returns, rebounding after five years of underperformance.

Those were some of the highlights from Day 2 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where investors spoke on topics such as the impact of a potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December and their top investment plays for the coming year.

MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE

El-Erian said politicians' efforts to "audit the Fed" posed a risk to the U.S. central bank's ability to operate autonomously.

"If you look at the pressure that's being put on central banks to be more transparent, there's a certain line where transparency goes from being a really good thing to being less good."

He also said market participants were under the "illusion of liquidity."

MARC LASRY, co-founder of Avenue Capital Group

Lasry, co-founder of the $13 billion Avenue Capital, said he discovered in negotiating with Trump that the U.S. presidential candidate excelled at self-marketing.

"You realize what he's very good at is marketing his name, and I think what he's been very good at in the presidential campaign is sticking to the themes of what he's got and repeating that over and over and over again," Lasry said.

Lasry, who owned a large stake in Trump Entertainment in 2010, said at the Summit that he supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton since she "understands the economic issues."

RICK RIEDER, managing director at BlackRock

Rieder said both the Bank of Japan and European Central Bank would remain aggressive in easing monetary policy.

"Draghi is going to be very aggressive, and I think next month he's going to lay out a plan. And while people say the data is better, maybe he's not going to do as much, I actually think (that) is flat wrong," he said.

Rieder also said he took issue with the view that the U.S. economy was "stagnating" and cited how volatility in U.S. non-farm payrolls data had hit its lowest rate in 75 years.

"I sound like crazy Pollyanna-ish, 'go U.S.!'" Rieder said. "But I actually think it's pretty powerful, and I must say, I just don't understand when people say we're stagnating."

ANNE RICHARDS, chief investment officer of Aberdeen Asset Management

Richards said outflows from emerging markets could soon reverse. She said those who wanted out had pulled out by now, and that returns were becoming more promising.

"You could see quite comfortably double-digit returns for emerging market equities next year," Richards said.

She said she would also be comfortable owning emerging market debt, though she did not expect fixed income returns to match those on equities.

GREG PETERS, senior investment officer of Prudential Fixed Income

Peters said debt levels were the main concern surrounding credit markets, with investment grade companies in particular having borrowed a significant amount of cash, and that he saw U.S. gross domestic product growth next year at around 2.5 percent.

"Debt levels are the main worry around credit at this point. Investment-grade companies continue to lever up and are the most levered we have ever seen without a recession," Peters said.

Peters differentiated investment-grade companies from riskier high-yield companies, which he said were not being aggressive in borrowing money.

MATTHEW JAMES, head of research at hedge fund CQS

James said emerging market credit turbulence has further to run in 2016 and investors are better off looking to profit from mispriced U.S. assets.

While concerns around Chinese growth and the impact of a probable U.S. rate rise saw emerging market stocks and bonds sell off in 2015, James said it was too early to buy back in given the structural changes still being worked through.

"Emerging market dollar borrowing, in terms of the stock, is bigger than the U.S. high-yield market, and the bulk of this growth has occurred in the last six years," James said.

"It's basically grown at least five times; that in itself should send warning signals."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Lawrence Delevingne, Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Jonathan Stempel, Ross Kerber, and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Richard Chang)