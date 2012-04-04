PIMCO's Bill Gross, who runs the world's largest bond fund, said on Wednesday his heavy exposure in agency mortgage-backed securities is more a bet on interest rates remaining at exceptionally low levels than an extension of quantitative easing.

Agency mortgage-backed securities provide higher yields and look attractive if the Federal Reserve keeps its short-term interest rate "where it is through 2014," Gross told CNBC television.

Gross has increased his $252 billion Total Return Fund's (PTTRX.O) exposure to mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to 52 percent in February from 50 percent in January. In October, the fund's exposure to MBS was just 38 percent.

That said, Gross isn't taking a third round of quantitative easing off the table despite the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting. Wednesday, Gross said on Twitter: "Without QE, the financial markets & then the economy will falter."

U.S. stocks tumbled on Wednesday as investors digested minutes from the latest Fed meeting published Tuesday suggesting further monetary stimulus action is unlikely.

Fed policymakers appear less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves, according to minutes for the central bank's March meeting.

The Fed policymakers noted recent signs of slightly stronger growth but remained cautious about a broad pick up in U.S. economic activity, focusing heavily on a still elevated jobless rate.

However, the minutes suggest the appetite for another dose of quantitative easing, so-called QE3, has waned significantly.

Last week, Gross, who also shares the co-chief investment officer title with Mohamed El-Erian, said on Twitter: "#Fed likely to hint @ QE3 in April meeting."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Andrew Hay)