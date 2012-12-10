Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States must approve the Nexen deal before CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK), the Chinese state oil company, can close its $15.1 billion takeover of Canada's Nexen Inc NXY.TO, the last major hurdle to the deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
"That's the principal one," the source said. He would not speculate how long the committee, chaired by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, might take to rule after the companies resubmitted their application in late November.
The source did not want to be named because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.
The Canadian government gave its green light to the deal on Friday.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.