Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
NEW YORK Billionaire activist Carl Icahn slightly boosted his exposure to eBay Inc by roughly $25 million in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Icahn added about 446,000 shares in the quarter, about a 1 percent increase in his overall position, nearly 46 million shares. His stake in the Internet commerce company is worth $2.6 billion.
A year ago, Icahn pushed eBay to separate its fast-growing PayPal payments unit. The company rejected him at the time but in September announced it would spin off PayPal after all. Last month, Icahn signed a settlement with the company to give him a board representation.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has told Western Digital Corp not to interfere in the sale of its prized chip unit, rejecting claims it has breached a joint venture contract and threatening legal action.