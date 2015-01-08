Wall St. weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a string of weak corporate earnings, while investors turned cautious after President Donald Trump fired his FBI chief.
Large investment managers bought $5.921 billion at a 2-year note auction held in December, compared with the $5.932 billion they purchased the previous month, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Thursday showed.
Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.449 billion of the latest 2-year supply,
compared with $7.043 billion they purchased the previous month, according to the Treasury Department’s auction allotment data.
The Treasury also sold some of $27 billion of 2-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers.
At other auctions held the same week as the 2-year auction, large investment managers bought $14.760 billion of 5-year notes,
compared with the $18.778 billion they purchased the previous month. They bought $12.417 billion in 7-year debt versus $12.879 billion
the prior month.
Overseas investors bought $6.857 billion of the latest 5-year supply, compared with $6.083 billion they purchased the previous month.
They bought $5.107 billion of 7-year debt versus $4.225 billion the prior month.
The Treasury offered $35 billion in 5-year notes and $29 billion in 7-year debt.
As for the month’s supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $16 billion in 5-Year TIPS Note of
which investment funds bought $7.596 billion and foreign investors purchased $3.380 billion.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage application activity strengthened to its strongest level in eight weeks as the borrowing costs on 30-year home loans held steady, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.