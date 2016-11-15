Rick Rieder, BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Officer, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York City, U.S., November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Top BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) bond investor Rick Rieder said on Monday he was not ready to completely back down from his bet on emerging markets despite a recent rout.

"We think emerging markets is going to represent a great opportunity going into next year," he said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.

Rieder, who is chief investment officer of global fixed income for the world's largest asset manager, has been a big proponent of several emerging market bets that have paid off this year.

But bonds have been under pressure as interest rates have risen and the dollar has strengthened, making repayment harder in other currencies.

Moreover, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has promoted policies seen as potentially hurting U.S. trading partners, including Mexico and China.

But Brazil and Argentina are opportunities, Rieder said, noting that emerging markets generally are not heavily indebted, have ample reserves and their central banks would cut rates if U.S. trade policies start to squeeze their economies.

He said Trump's proposed policies, including for $1 trillion worth of infrastructure spending, were likely better for stocks than bonds but unlikely to derail investors' appetite for fixed income.

Earlier this month, Rieder said that long-term government debt was particularly risky. That slice of the market has sold off massively in recent days.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note could rise to between 2.50 percent and 2.75 percent, Rieder said.

He also said the odds of a U.S. recession are low as banks emboldened by looser regulations and higher long-term interest rates take more risks and lend to small businesses and consumers. The rally in bank stocks since the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election is likely to continue, he said.

Low-cost shares of the $27.7 billion BlackRock Strategic Income Opportunities Fund (BSIIX.O), which Rieder manages, are up 2.5 percent this year but rank only in the top 70 percent among peers grouped by Thomson Reuters Lipper.

BlackRock manages more than $5.1 trillion in assets.

