LONDON The European Central Bank will expand its 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying program to tackle disinflationary pressures in Europe, reckons BNP Paribas Investment Partners, though the ECB would be wary of reaching the limits of monetary policy.

Colin Graham, chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at the 556 billion euro ($596 billion) asset manager, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that, contrary to speculation the ECB could soon taper its quantitative easing program, it would not scale it back until inflation started to feed through in the euro zone, and that was some time away.

"They've only just started if you think about it - they have more to do," Graham told the summit, held at the Reuters office in London, on Tuesday. "I think first of all they'll...say: OK, there's no deadline on this...(but) I’m not sure necessarily that it'll have the same effect that it’s had in the past."

Graham said the euro might fall to as low as $1.02 EUR= at some point next year but would be likely to quickly rebound to around its current levels.

Graham compared the ECB's easing program - which started in March 2015 - with that of the Bank of Japan, which started QE in the early 2000s and is still pumping 80 trillion yen ($733 billion) every year into the Japanese economy. The BoJ has repeatedly had to push back the date it expects to meet its 2 percent inflation target.

"I think the ECB is very acutely aware that if you carry down this path, that's not necessarily going to have the results you want, because it didn’t in Japan," he said. Graham added that central bank credibility was likely to be called into question in 2017.

Graham, who joined BNPP IP in 2014 from the world's largest asset manager, Blackrock, said the dollar - which is trading near 11-month highs in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election - could still rally a further 10 or 15 percent, but it was likely to be volatile and would end 2017 at roughly the levels it was currently trading.

"We think that there is more upside risk to the dollar now than there was 2 months ago. But again, we think that the dollar is expensive relative to a lot of currencies, especially the yen," he said, adding that emerging-market currencies looked "incredibly cheap".

ELEPHANT IN THE BOND MARKET

Graham said a 35-year bull market for bonds had "probably" come to an end, though in the "new normal" world, in which many central banks have cut interest rates deep into negative territory, it was impossible to be certain of this.

"You've had this massive elephant sitting on the bond yield called the central bank, just buying and hoovering up the bond issuance... Do I think we're going to see -0.15/0.2 percent on German Bunds again? I would doubt that. And if we are down there, then it would last for a very short period of time."

BNPP IP have not yet reassessed their view of Federal Reserve policy following Trump's election victory. But Graham said the investment house had increased its exposure to U.S. small-cap stocks, which largely served the domestic market and therefore were insulated from a stronger dollar.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(For more summit stories, see here)

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Mark Heinrich)