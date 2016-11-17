LONDON A cut in U.S. corporate tax rates would significantly boost companies' net earnings in the world's largest economy and also draw in foreign money that will push the dollar higher, according to wealth manager Carmignac Gestion.

Didier Saint-Georges, a Paris-based managing director at Carmignac Gestion, which has 53 billion euros ($57 billion) in assets under management, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit that it was hard to calculate exact numbers, but added "orders of magnitude are interesting".

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is trying to hammer out a legislative agenda on tax reform with Republicans in Congress.

"What we need to focus on is corporation tax. Here, I think it really gets interesting," Saint-Georges told the summit held at the Reuters office in London.

"It's not going to be very difficult to get an agreement through ... a Republican Congress (and) it has got a mechanical effect on net earnings of corporate America."

But he added that the potential of corporate tax cuts to suck in foreign money to the United States could be a key driver of a higher dollar over the coming year as that helps cut the U.S. balance of payments deficit.

"Part of Reaganomics was about attracting foreign investment into the U.S. via a lower tax rate," he said, referring to the economic policies of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan.

Trump's tax proposals would reduce the official corporate tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent, allow corporations to repatriate overseas profits at a 10 percent rate while also reducing the top individual tax rate.

According to Carmignac's calculations, the boost to net earnings in national accounting numbers of U.S. corporations could be between 15-20 percent, said Saint-Georges.

The notion foreign investment could be attracted through fiscal policy could be "very supportive" for the dollar, Saint-Georges said.

"These inflows that would support the dollar would at the same time deal with the funding of the current account deficit, which in itself would reinforce the strength of the currency," he said. "There is a currency story which could be quite powerful."

Saint-Georges also said he saw the sell off in emerging market assets as overdone, especially Mexico, which had become the lightning rod for market anxiety in the wake of Trump's victory and has seen its currency tumble more than 15 percent since the start of the year.

"The Mexican economy is today more competitive than it was a year ago," he said. "I would buy now, absolutely, with a 2017 perspective, it could well be the top performing EM next year."

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

($1 = 0.9336 euros)

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho and Helen Reid Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)