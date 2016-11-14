Steven Einhorn, vice chairman of Omega Advisors, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK Hedge fund Omega Advisors plans to keep managing money for outside clients and expects to post stronger returns even as assets have shrunk after the U.S. government charged its billionaire founder with insider trading two months ago.

"We have no plans to turn into a family office," Vice Chairman Steven Einhorn said on Monday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York. "We still have a sizable asset base in the billions which provides an earning opportunity for the people who are with us."

Omega invests roughly $4 billion, a decline from the $5.4 billion it oversaw in September when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged founder Leon Cooperman. Two years ago, it invested roughly $10.7 billion.

Cooperman has previously said that about 35 percent of the capital belongs to members of the firm.

"Like many other hedge funds, we had outflows, and we didn't have a good 2015," Einhorn said. He added, however, that the fund was now up roughly 4 percent year to date and beating many rivals.

Omega has not spoken publicly about the civil case since Sept. 21, when Cooperman denied the government's charges and vowed to defend his legacy as one of Wall Street's most successful investors.

The government accused Cooperman, 73, of benefiting from trades he made after using his position as a large shareholder to gain information about a planned sale that others did not know about.

Einhorn expects to see better corporate earnings in the years ahead and is optimistic that the current market environment will play to the firm's strengths as stock pickers. "I expect looking forward we will continue to make progress," he said.

The government's probe into Cooperman and Omega is one of the most high-profile cases since Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors pleaded guilty to insider trading three years ago. As part of the deal with the U.S. government, SAC stopped managing outside investors' money and turned itself into a family office.

However, Einhorn said he did not expect this to happen to Omega.

"We have every intention to do what we have been doing for 20 years," he said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)