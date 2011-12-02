LONDON Europeans are falling out of love with mutual funds, withdrawing billions of euros in the second half of 2011 as banks encourage clients to funnel more cash into bank accounts to boost their dwindling deposits.

Data from Lipper, which tracks the funds industry, shows funds lost 52.58 billion euros in August and 44.72 billion euros in September as investors dashed for cash, wiping out the gains of earlier months. Stocks were the most out of favor asset class.

"In Europe, banks are basically channeling their clients' money out of mutual funds into deposits. It's convenient for banks to have that money on deposits because they boost their liquidity reserves," said Mauro Baratta, a director at Lipper.

Investors' search for safe havens will be the subject of discussions at Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit taking place in New York, London and Hong Kong next week.

In Europe, mutual funds businesses are usually arms of banking groups who sell the investments to clients.

As the financial crisis rages and many European banks are forced by regulators to boost capital reserves, increasing their deposit bases is among the options being pursued alongside asset sales, share issues and reduced lending.

"Banks decide what they want to sell so investors buy what banks want them to buy. And the banks are telling them to put it into deposits or alternative products that are convenient to banks, like bank bonds for instance," Baratta said.

Ben Phillips, a partner at management consultancy Casey Quirk, said banks are also steering clients away from funds because of uncertainty about how financial selling and advice will be regulated.

"Uncertainty about ongoing discussions about regulation advice delivery in Europe also have made some banks wary to push more complicated investment funds," he said.

Casey Quirk has warned that continental Europe's asset managers, which have struggled to grow as fast as British or U.S. counterparts in the last 10 years, risk being outmaneuvered in their home markets by better-run foreign rivals.

Last month German banking group Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said it is considering selling several global asset management businesses, citing regulatory changes and mounting costs.

In the UK, fund inflows have remained positive, bucking the European trend, according to Lipper, which Baratta puts down to distribution of fund management services by financial advisers rather than banks.

"The UK is a different galaxy," he said.

"Funds are mainly distributed by IFAs (independent financial advisers) and there's a different attitude, more sophisticated, more long-term view treating mutual funds as they should be treated, as a long-term investment."

Flows into funds in the UK totaled 16.5 billion euros from January to September, while most other European markets posted negative sales.

The biggest falls in fund assets were in France, where net outflows reached 46.5 billion euros. Italian investors withdrew 19.7 billion euros while Germans redeemed 14.5 billion euros, according to Lipper.

Baratta warned, however, that sales in the UK turned negative in the third quarter of 2011 as the euro zone debt crisis hit sentiment even among Britain's hardy investors.

Lipper data also shows that while Europeans redeemed fund investments in all asset classes, stocks are the most out of favor.

Outflows from equity funds were 31 billion euros in August and 21 billion in September. Bonds were down nearly 13 billion euros and 17 billion euros in August and September respectively.

A report from ratings agency Fitch released this week showed net new money in European equity funds has been negative every year since 2007, losing 115.5 billion euros to investor redemptions.

Taking into account a 28 percent investment loss since 2007, the value of assets under management in European equity funds has nearly halved in the last four years.

