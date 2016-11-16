NEW YORK Gregory Peters, senior investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income, said the role of U.S. Treasury Secretary would assume greater importance under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration, while Thomas McLoughlin of UBS said technology would restrain U.S. inflation.

Colin Graham, chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, said the European Central Bank would expand its 1.7 trillion euro bond-buying program to tackle disinflationary pressures in Europe.

Michael Vranos of Ellington Management Group said investors who had made bullish bets on financial stocks were relying too heavily on the assumption that Trump would roll back a part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law called the Volcker rule.

Mark Konyn, chief investment officer of AIA Group Ltd, the world's third-largest life insurer by market value, said the firm was keen to explore investment opportunities in U.S. infrastructure arising from Trump's plans to boost spending.

Those were some of the highlights from Day 2 of the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit, where money managers shared their best investment ideas on topics such as the impact of Trump's presidency on U.S. financial markets and the direction of stocks and interest rates in 2017.

Jason Karp, ‎CEO and CIO at Tourbillon Capital Partners

Karp, who founded long-short equity hedge fund Tourbillon Capital Partners at the beginning of 2013, said the new Trump administration could be good for active stock-picking.

"I actually think that this change in administration could be the beginning of what is another very positive period for active stock-picking. You are going to have increased volatility, which for many active stock pickers is a positive, you are going to have rates now - not necessarily going up in a straight line - but you know, I think going above where they have been historically, especially if the Republican administration is able to bring back some inflation and some growth into the U.S. economy. If you can broaden and diversify the growth engines ... if he dramatically increases fiscal spend on things like bridges and tunnels and rail and does a lot of tax-related stimulus, you will undoubtedly get more engines firing. When you have more engines firing, that creates more dispersion which creates more opportunity for other sectors - which I think is pretty clearly positive for active stock-picking."

Gregory Peters, senior investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income

Peters, who helps oversee $681 billion of assets, said the next Treasury Secretary during Trump's presidency would take on a more crucial role for financial markets than current Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew.

"Jack Lew has been very much in the background, he has not been a central figure at all, from a market standpoint or from an administration standpoint," Peters said. "I think that’s poised to change."

He said the next person to assume the post would adopt a more central role to markets since the official would need to clearly and consistently articulate Trump's plans for boosting U.S. economic growth.

Thomas McLoughlin, head of municipal finance research at UBS Wealth Management

McLoughlin said that, while an increase in the federal deficit and greater fiscal stimulus under Trump's presidency would suggest a rise in U.S. inflation, the adoption of technology would cap such a rise since it would limit "entire classifications of jobs."

"There is expectation that inflation will increase, but it’s going to hold back the degree to which inflation is going to mushroom," he said.

McLoughlin said a top issue over the next 12 months would be the volatility that municipal bond investors are likely to face, and said investors would need to equip themselves with the patience to ride out the volatility.

Colin Graham, chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at BNP Paribas Investment Partners

Graham told Reuters in London that, contrary to speculation that the ECB could soon taper its quantitative easing program, the central bank would not scale it back until inflation started to feed through in the euro zone, and that was some time away.

"They've only just started if you think about it - they have more to do," Graham said. "I think first of all they'll ... say: OK, there's no deadline on this...(but) I’m not sure necessarily that it'll have the same effect that it’s had in the past."

Graham said the euro might fall to as low as $1.02 EUR= at some point next year but would be likely to quickly rebound to around its current levels.

Michael Vranos, chief executive officer of Ellington Management Group

Vranos said that, while looser regulations under a Trump presidency were imaginable, investors who had bought U.S. financial shares on the assumption that Trump would roll back the Volcker rule had gone too far.

"The big on-off switch is Volcker, and I think the market’s getting ahead of themselves with that assumption," Vranos said. "I’m not so sure that peeling back this Volcker rule is necessarily consistent with the things Trump wants."

Vranos said, however, that it was conceivable that the Republican U.S. President-elect's administration would loosen regulation by pulling in the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or privatizing government-controlled mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Mark Konyn, chief investment officer of AIA Group Ltd

Regarding investment opportunities in U.S. infrastructure arising from Trump's plans to boost spending, Konyn told Reuters in Hong Kong: "How that plays out and what the returns might look like and where the opportunities are remain to be seen."

A big fiscal stimulus under Trump is likely to draw cash out of emerging markets, but Konyn said he did not expect that to put too much pressure on Asian economies, as debt levels were well contained and current accounts in reasonable shape.

