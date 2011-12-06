NEW YORK Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is finding itself in a rare position, winning praise for warning it may downgrade the sovereign debt of 15 European countries.

The move, along with a similar warning by S&P that it could cut the credit rating on the euro zone's financial bailout fund, served as a call to action on the need to truly tackle the euro zone debt crisis ahead of a summit of European leaders on Thursday and Friday.

The threat to downgrade ratings on most of the euro zone, including cutting the top-tier ratings of economic powerhouses Germany and France, has put the meeting's participants on notice.

"This is a call to action." said Leo Grohowski, who helps manage $170 billion as chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management.

Some investors think European leaders have postponed hard decisions, in part because of the complex interplay between economic and political factors.

"Authorities have been willing to play the 'kick the can down the road' game. At some point, the can started kicking back," said James Chanos, president and founder of the hedge fund Kynikos Associates, who has been a short seller of European bank stocks.

Most hedge fund managers and institutional investors at the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit in London and New York this week believe that, ultimately, Europe will "muddle through" its debt crisis.

The stakes are sky-high. S&P warned of slowing economic growth, as a result of austerity measures designed to cut deficits, and predicted a high chance of a euro zone recession. "We now assign a 40 percent probability of a fall in output for the euro zone as a whole," S&P said on Monday.

A credit downgrade could automatically require some investment funds to sell bonds of affected states, causing borrowing costs of those countries to rise further.

S&P's move "will go into the 'call for action Cuisinart'" Grohowski said.

"It's been a big week-to-week issue: to see that the policy makers really get the seriousness that the bond market perceives around their actions," he said.

ARE RATINGS RELEVANT?

The plaudits for S&P now stand in sharp contrast to the criticism lobbed at the three major ratings agencies, including S&P, for their failure to flag rising risks in the U.S. subprime mortgage market. Their inaction helped to inflate a global credit bubble that, when it burst, pushed the world economy into recession in 2008.

That episode left many skeptical of the agencies, but may have fostered a new determination to get in front of issues.

For S&P, at least, the new tack was apparent in August, when the agency lowered cut its top-tier credit rating on the United States by a notch for the first time ever.

The downgrade followed months of warnings from S&P. Now, investors said, European policy-makers needed to heed S&P's warning as more than talk.

"After listening intently to the S&P conference, I was left with the sentiment that S&P had thrown down the gauntlet," Mark Grant, managing director at Southwest Securities, said in a research note.

Grant said a rescue plan from the European Central Bank without any related political plan would probably not be enough to satisfy S&P's ratings team.

"The stakes are high, the money on the table is now large, and the purse has now been established. One way or another, we now all have to place our bets," he said.

Some investors, however, said S&P crossed the line between responsibility to investors and activism.

"I think S&P meant well with the timing," said Stephen Jen, managing partner at hedge fund SLJ Macro Partners LLP. "But - just like they did with the U.S. AAA - it now looks as if they are trying to influence the process rather than reflecting it, and I'm not sure that's what they should be doing."

John Chambers, chairman of S&P's sovereign ratings committee, said the agency was not inserting itself into Europe's political process. "However, politics is an important element of our analysis," he told Reuters.

"It's important for us to try to gauge the quality of a nation's institutions here in the euro area - not only at a national level but at the euro zone level - and to see whether or not policy makers can take proactive steps to put their finances and their economies on sustainable footings."

(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)