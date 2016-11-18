K.C. Nelson, portfolio manager and managing director for Driehaus Capital, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York City, NY, U.S. November 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Bond investors of all stripes should be prepared to lose money if interest rates rise while Donald Trump is in the White House, because even if they believe they have limited risks by diversifying, they probably have not, a top investor said.

"I joke with our clients, the only diversification you can have in your average fixed income investor's portfolio is in name only. You just have different tickers," K.C. Nelson, director of long/short credit and event driven strategies at Driehaus Capital Management in Chicago, said on Thursday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit.

Nelson has been at Driehaus since 2009, where he focuses on achieving high returns with limited volatility, including through the Active Income, Select Credit and Event Driven funds.

He said that since June, there has been a near perfect correlation between U.S. Treasuries and the benchmark Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

Nelson said that in part reflects the broad-based, years-long slide in rates that some investors believe may mark a culmination for a three-decade bond bull market.

"As rates have all compressed lower and lower and lower, coupons ... have gone closer and closer to zero," he said. "They've all started to look increasingly like a zero-coupon bond ... which is the most interest rate-sensitive bond you can have."

Even if market watchers are proved correct that Trump's proposed infrastructure spending and tax cuts would help consumers and corporations, Nelson said it would also add to inflation pressures that had begun to mount before the Nov. 8 election.

Rates might not level off or back down unless it became clear that stimulus efforts had failed, which if it happened might not be apparent for a couple of years, he added.

Nelson said one possible solution for investors seeking fixed income diversification would be to add bank loans, which he called a "great addition" to any bond investor's portfolio.

He also favored global sovereign and corporate debt and global bond funds, and conducting "capital structure arbitrage," where an investor buys some debt from an issuer and sells short a different piece of debt from the same issuer.

But he said much depended on the success of Trump, including the extent to which the U.S. President-elect listens to advice from people whose views may diverge from his own.

"I would remind him this is a diverse country, a diverse economy: are you going to surround yourself with thought leaders on the economic side that disagree with you?" Nelson said. "I don't think the markets want the Republicans to have carte blanche on spending and taxation."

Nelson is also watching the extent to which Trump's policies, especially on trade, benefit many of the blue-collar voters from America's "heartland" who voted for him.

"I don't know how the plan to bring manufacturing jobs back to America works," he said. "The forces that are in play supersede that, and they are globalization and technology. There is no taxing or tariffing your way around those two forces."

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby