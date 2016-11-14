U.S. dollar notes are seen in front of a stock graph in this November 7, 2016 picture illustration. Picture taken November 7. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

HONG KONG A surge in U.S. dollar and Treasury yields since Donald Trump won the election is set to increase fund outflows from emerging markets in the short-term as investors chase higher yields, said a senior executive for Northern Trust Asset Management.

The long-term investment outlook in the emerging markets, however, remains robust with a growing middle-class population bolstering economic growth, said Wayne Bowers, chief investment officer for Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month peak on Monday as the risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits if Trump goes on a spending spree sent Treasury and other benchmark global bond yields ever higher.

Trump, the Republican nominee who last week unexpectedly defeated Democrat rival Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential race, has promised to boost growth at home through a combination of heavy infrastructure investment and deep corporate tax cuts.

"It's important to understand the longer term GDP and economic flow of the emerging markets versus just focusing on perhaps where bond yields are, said Bowers, speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong.

"In the short-term, you may continue to expect some outflow from the emerging markets as people are looking to move money into the U.S., not just from the fixed-income perspective ... but also the ability to try take advantage of US large, mid, small caps corporate exposure."

The U.S. dollar has been on a rising trend against other major currencies since Trump's victory in the Nov. 8 election.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their highest since January on Monday at 2.22 percent US10YT=RR, while 30-year paper reached 3 percent, and the surge is threatening to suck funds out of emerging markets.

Bowers said that fund outflows from China were also expected to continue as investors look to diversify their assets, but the economic growth in the world's second-largest economy was still strong despite concerns about its debt and bank bad loans.

"China isn't kind of a risk-free, worry-free trade. I think it does have risk and it's worrisome, but it has been well managed and it continues to be managed very effectively by the Chinese regulators and Chinese central banks," he said.

