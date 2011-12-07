Tad Rivelle, chief investment officer for fixed income at TCW, speaks during the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK One of the largest U.S. bond investors is betting the Federal Reserve will try to inflate the country out of is economic troubles, possibly with another round of asset purchases.

Tad Rivelle, chief investment officer for fixed income at TCW in Los Angeles, said if trailing consumer price inflation fell again, a third round of quantitative easing was "probable."

He told the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit in New York the U.S. central bank was taking steps to do what politicians could not: use trillions of dollars to stimulate the economy and prevent another recession.

Rivelle, who is the top decision maker for TCW's management of $120 billion in fixed income assets, said he favored investments in cheap, undesirable areas like subprime or Alt-A mortgage pools, high-yield debt and "systemically critical financials."

The government would backstop systemically important banks and financial firms, he reasoned, and the Fed's monetization of debt would help bolster the prices of mortgages and risky corporate bonds.

The Fed has already completed two rounds of Treasury purchases amounting to nearly $1 trillion. It is currently carrying out a program dubbed Operation Twist to extend the duration of its balance sheet by selling shorter-term U.S. debt and using the proceeds to buy longer-dated debt.

UNDERWEIGHT TREASURIES

Rivelle is not hot on safe-haven U.S. debt, where benchmark 10-year yields fell in 2011 from around 3.35 percent in early January to within a few basis points of 2 percent currently.

Rivelle called the move "surprising" and said that either way, Treasury yields were not likely to go much lower. Given the rate of real inflation as he viewed it, Rivelle said they should already be much higher.

"If the Fed is executing properly and is able to get the economy growing," he said, "then you should not like the Treasury asset class because they will have to normalize."

Yields on T-bills, which are stuck at zero, were way too low, he added.

"A fair level for a three-month T-bill is at least 3 percent, you might even be able to argue it should be 4 percent," he said.

THE EURO WILL STAND

Turning to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, Rivelle said abandonment of the euro was nearly impossible.

"You can't get the toothpaste back in the tube," he said. "The euro will stand. Because the alternative is holocaust of some kind."

Rivelle also said the European Central Bank needed to follow in the Fed's footsteps and use monetization to quell the financial crisis that is still engulfing the euro zone.

"The only solution here is for the ECB to behave more like the Fed," Rivelle said. "It needs to embrace its inner lender of last resort."

(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Leslie Adler)