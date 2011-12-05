NEW YORK A list of speakers at the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit in London, New York and Hong Kong, December 5-7.
Company/Organization Speaker Title Speaker Name
-------------------- ----------------- ------------------- PAAMCO CEO Jane Buchan
Deutsche Bank Global head of Arnaud de Servigny Private Wealth Discretionary Portfolio Mgmt
Ameriprise Financial Chief Market Strategist David Joy
Fisher Investments Founder, Chairman & CEO Kenneth Fisher
Gottex Fund Co-Founder Max Gottschalk
Saba Capital Management Founder and CIO Boaz Weinstein
OmniVest CIO Tom Sowanick
Pioneer Investments Group CIO Giordano Lombardo
DoubleLine Portfolio Manager Vincent Fiorillo
HSBC Wealth CIO Alec Letchfield
FX Concepts CEO and Founder John Taylor
Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss
Mellon Wealth Management CIO Leo Grohowski
Goldman Sachs Asset Mgmt Chairman Jim O'Neill
Kynikos Associates President and Founder James Chanos
Schroders CIO and Executive Director Alan Brown
Blackstone Asia Pac Head of Investing Michael Chae
TCW CIO of Fixed Income Tad Rivelle
Offit Capital Advisor CIO Todd Petzel
SLJ Macro Partners Managing Partner Stephen Jen
HSBC Global Asset Mgmt CIO of Fixed-Income, Asia-Pac Cecilia Chan
Vanguard Principal/Head of Fixed Income Robert Auwaerter
T. Rowe Price Group, IA VP, President and Chairman David Giroux
Columbia Mgmt Investment CIO Colin Moore
Merrill Lynch CIO Lisa Shalett
Fidelity Bond Group CIO Christine Thompson
Oppenheimer Funds CIO Art Steinmetz
Standard Life Investmts CIO Rod Paris
BNP Paribas Investment CIO Emerging Markets FI Sergio Trigo Paz
Mirae Asset Global CIO Cong Li
Esplanade Capital President Shawn Kravetz
Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Fabrizio Saccomanni
