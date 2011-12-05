Tom Sowanick, Chief Investment Officer of Omnivest, speaks at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Take two investors with the same view on U.S. Treasury yields -- that they have nowhere to go but up -- and compare their trading strategies: one is glorious, the other deadly.

With the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield barely touching 2 percent, the most important decision fund managers can make is whether to short the market. Those who have done so are hurting.

"I'm in Bill Gross' camp, I would not want to own Treasuries," said Tom Sowanick, co-president and chief investment officer at OmniVest Group LLC.

Sowanick, like Bill Gross, the co-chief investment officer of Pacific Investment Management Company, which runs the world's biggest bond fund, has suffered for acting too literally on his belief this year.

Gross, who runs the $242 billion Pimco Total Return portfolio, admitted in mid-October that he was "having a bad year." The fund had risen by only 1.06 percent year-to-date as of October 15, sharply lagging gains of 3.99 percent of the benchmark BarCap U.S. Aggregate Index.

Sowanick, who addressed the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit in New York, has had much the same problem with his decision on Treasuries.

"We started going short Treasuries last year," he said. "It has been horrible."

At the end of 2010, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was yielding about 3.30 percent, a seemingly absurd low for 10-year notes that was breached significantly only during the darkest days of the financial crisis in late 2008 and early 2009.

By the end of 2010, the recession was over and the Federal Reserve had embarked on a second round of inflationary Treasury purchases. There was no reason to think Treasury yields could go much lower, and every indication that they had a long climb ahead of them.

What a difference a year makes. At the end of 2011 the 10-year is yielding a mere 2.06 percent and making frequent trips into the 1 percent range.

DoubleLine Capital, the fund management company led by former TCW manager Jeffrey Gundlach, sees things differently. Gundlach does not expect much investment value out of holding Treasuries anymore, but DoubleLine has held on to them nonetheless.

"Treasuries are a useful hedge but can't be classified as an investment at the currently low yields," Gundlach told investors on an October 11 conference call, partly transcribed and published by Business Insider.

The safe-haven quality of U.S. Treasuries takes over periodically, when new worries about the stability of the European financial system return to the forefront of the market's attention, for instance.

Sowanick, however contests the safe-haven status.

"It's a market that has to be proven that it is the safe haven," he said.

"We've had a buyer of last resort in the Fed. I fully expect that we're going to see a QE3" -- a third round of Treasury purchasing that expands the Fed's balance sheet. "If that occurs, I would expect to see Treasuries (yields) moving higher."

For now, Sowanick is staying the course on various components of his portfolio.

"We've been long high-yield, we've been long investment-grade corporates, we've been long RMBS -- that's private residential mortgages," he said. "A lot of these strategies have been in place since 2009."

(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Samuel Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)