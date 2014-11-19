NEW YORK Martin Fridson, chief investment officer of wealth management firm Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors, said Wednesday that high-yield bonds will see some selling pressure in 2015 before selling off more dramatically in subsequent years.

Fridson, a closely watched research strategist on the high-yield debt market, told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York that a modest increase in default rates next year would contribute to a rise in the average junk bond yield to 7.25 percent. Its current level is about 6.1 percent, according to Barclays data.

Fridson said, however, that a better buying opportunity in the high-yield market would come when $1.6 trillion in defaults hit the market and junk bond yields, which move inversely to prices, spike to more than 10 percentage points above five-year Treasury yields between 2016-2019.

Five-year U.S. Treasury notes US5YT=RR were last 5/32 lower in price to yield 1.65 percent on Wednesday.

"This is just a projection of what would happen in a normal cycle," Fridson said, with regard to the projected rise in defaults and junk bond yields, adding that the Federal Reserve's stimulative policies have succeeded in driving investors into riskier assets and pushing up high-yield bond prices.

Fridson said rising default rates would be more influential in driving junk bond yields higher than the Fed's first hike in short-term interest rates, which he sees occurring in 2016.

He said that the Fed's hike in short-term rates may not immediately spur longer-dated Treasury yields higher given low yields on European bonds. Analysts have said that higher yields on U.S. Treasuries compared to European bonds have continued to underpin appetite for Treasuries.

"You look at where (European) yields are relative to U.S. yields: how much can the U.S. Treasury rates rise under those conditions?" he said. "We may find that even the rise in the short-term rates doesn't translate immediately into a significant sell-off in high-yield."

The Fed has kept benchmark U.S. rates near zero since 2008 and has nearly quadrupled its balance sheet to more than $4 trillion through a series of bond-purchase programs in an effort to push borrowing costs down further and boost hiring.

Investors are eyeing Wednesday's 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) release of the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting for signs of when the U.S. central bank will hike rates.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)