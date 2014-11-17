Wayne Bowers, chief investment officer for EMEA and Asia at Northern Trust, listens to a question during Thomson Reuters 2014 Investment Summit at the Reuters building in Canary Wharf, east London, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Japanese and European assets, much maligned after a run of sluggish growth, could perform well in 2015, a top money manager said, though a rising dollar could bury the gains for U.S. investors.

Wayne Bowers, head of asset management for EMEA and Asia at Northern Trust, said European markets could defy the "structural pessimism" of many investors, with central bank stimulus lifting asset prices even if the economic impact takes many months to filter through.

Low energy prices and a weaker euro EUR= -- making the region's exports more competitive -- could also lift sentiment, Bowers said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Monday.

On Japan, Bowers said that though economic data makes grim reading, cheap money and low bond yields mean it is still easy for Japan to service high levels of public debt while expansionist monetary policies will continue to lift markets.

The fact that the bulk of Japanese government bonds are held by domestic investors means the public debt burden is more manageable than if it were exposed to international markets, he said.

"They can still sell Japanese government bonds on a very regular basis, not only to themselves through the QE (Quantitative Easing) program but to the pension fund community and to the retail saving community," he said.

Bowers' comments come after Japan reported that its economy slipped into recession in July-September, shrinking by an annualized 1.6 percent and surprising economists who had forecast growth.

However, while European and Japanese equities may be poised for gains next year, Bowers said he recommends an "underweight to neutral" stance on both regions for dollar investors compared with an overweight position in U.S. equities. A rising U.S. dollar will most likely snuff out returns from holdings elsewhere, he argues. He is underweight investment-grade bonds and overweight high-yield bonds.

Bowers said he remains negative on emerging markets, having been "disappointed" to find many failing "to take more ownership" of their economic fortunes, remaining dependent on the stimulus spilling over from U.S. monetary stimulus.

He is also gloomy on Russia where policy regarding Ukraine appears to be driven by political aims with little regard for the economic impact.

On Britain, which holds elections in 2015 that could eventually lead to a referendum on leaving the European Union, Bowers said he does not expect a political shock.

"At the moment it is popular to suggest that the UK would do better outside the European Union ... But if and as the vote becomes credible and real, the economic arguments will be discussed and appreciated better by the UK population," he said.

