NEW YORK Rick Rieder, BlackRock Inc's chief investment officer for fixed income, predicted Monday that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates in June.

And as long as the Fed does raise rates at a slow pace, Rieder believes that U.S. equities will "go significantly higher."

"I think the equity market will confound people for the next year or so," said Rieder, speaking at the 2014 Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York. Particularly with the cost of financing so attractive, more cash will come into equities and that increases the upside potential, he said.

Rieder said he believes the Fed should increase rates sooner than June because a 1 percent fed funds rate would help normalize savings conditions and let people retire who are not retiring today.

Rieder's big concern about the economy: high levels of student loan debt will curtail young Americans' ability to take out mortgages to buy homes.

The number of U.S. consumers with student loans has jumped 350 percent from 2003 to 2013, and at the same time that of 27-year-old to 30-year-old borrowers with mortgage debt and student loans has dropped from 31 percent to less than 22 percent, Rieder said.

"Student loans are the most underestimated dilemma facing the country today," Rieder said. "If you go to college, you can't get a mortgage."

Rieder oversees one of BlackRock's biggest bond funds, the $22.8 billion Strategic Income Opportunities Fund, which attracted record monthly inflows in October of $2.27 billion. The fund's inflows come as investors are moving money away from bond manager Pacific Investment Management Company following the surprise departure of fund manager Bill Gross in September.

Rieder said he is aware that unless performance is strong, investors will not stick around. The fund has ranked among the top 25 percent of its peers for the past one, three and five years, according to Morningstar.

In October, Rieder said his group has increased its allocation to high-yield bonds, after cutting exposure to the asset class in July. "If you can clip a 6 percent ... it's not a bad place to be," he said.

Rieder also likes Treasuries, saying he believes fair value of the 10-year Treasury note would be closer to a 2.75 percent yield than the current yield of 2.34 percent.

