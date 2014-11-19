NEW YORK After months of fending off a hostile bid, Allergan Inc (AGN.N) Chief Executive David Pyott made the right call in selling to rival Actavis Plc ACT.N, whose stock price could nearly double in the next two years, a prominent investor said on Wednesday.

Pyott "did sell to the right company and we thought this was the right outcome," hedge fund manager Aaron Cowen said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit about the year's biggest pharmaceutical deal.

Actavis will pay $219 a share for Allergan. Cowen said the company will be so attractive in the future that its share price could hit $400 in 12 to 24 months.

Cowen's $1.25 billion Suvretta Capital owned 392,000 shares of Allergan at the end of the third quarter, according to a regulatory filing in which the New York-based fund also said it owned 247,500 shares of Actavis.

Botox-maker Allergan on Monday agreed to sell itself to Actavis for $66 billion, in a deal that came in far above the offer that rival Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO) and hedge fund manager William Ackman had been making since the end of April.

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund is Allergan's biggest investor with a nearly 10 percent stake, had been highly critical of Pyott and his board, saying they failed shareholders by steadfastly rejecting the Valeant deal.

Cowen said Pyott had missed the fact that Allergan's balance sheet was inefficient and he failed to take advantage of tax arbitrage. "When you have a profitable business, fat margin costs can creep in," Cowen said. Valeant planned deep cost cuts.

Ackman's relentless push for Allergan to sell itself helped pave the way for a rival bidder to appear. Allergan's share price surged to $212.54, nearly doubling since January.

"We owned Allergan before Ackman got involved but we welcomed his activism," said Cowen, who worked at Soros Fund Management and SAC Capital Advisors before launching his fund.

Actavis' share price has climbed 57.9 percent to $265.05 since January.

Low interest rates are helping fuel the current mergers and acquisition boom, and Cowen expects the pace of consolidation to pick up next year. "We still like the pharma space it is a good place to be, it is not expensive."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)