Amazon adds video calling with Echo Show
Amazon.com Inc launched Echo Show, a touchscreen device that will allow users to video call and watch clips from CNN, the latest in the company's series of popular Echo voice-controlled speakers.
NEW YORK Third Point, one of the hedge fund industry's most closely watched funds, increased its stake in Chinese e-commerce site Alibaba during the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing late on Friday.
Third Point, run by Daniel Loeb, increased its stake in Alibaba by 38.9 percent to 10 million shares.
Alibaba's record $25 billion initial public offering was met with great fanfare last year, attracting big purchases from hedge funds managers eager for exposure to a company frequently referred to as the 'Amazon of China.'
Third Point also added a new position in Citigroup by buying 5 million shares.
In another regulatory filing on Friday, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund revealed that it had dissolved its share stake in Alibaba during the fourth quarter.
U.S. regulators require large investors to disclose their stock holdings every quarter, and the disclosures can offer a window to their strategies for buying and selling stocks. Friday's filings disclosed holdings as of the end of the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Bernard Orr)
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.