LONDON Investors opted to hold high levels of cash in November as an increasing number bet Europe's sovereign debt crisis would drive it into recession, a closely-watched survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed on Tuesday.

The monthly global fund managers' survey from Bank of America-Merrill Lynch showed a net 5 percent of respondents were underweight equities, compared with 7 percent last month.

The figure shows the difference between overweight and underweight positions. This month's figure compares with February's all-time peak in equity overweights of 67 points.

The survey of 188 participants with assets of $514 billion also showed cash allocations remained high at a net 38 percent overweight, compared with 39 percent last month. Cash balances remained high at 5 percent, above the BofA's contrarian buy signal threshold of around 4.5 percent.

Bond allocations moved to a net 23 percent underweight compared with 26 percent underweight last month.

"It's the situation of dogged bearishness on the part of investors. It's almost a sense of paralysis due largely to the euro zone crisis," said Gary Baker, European equity strategist at BofA Merrill.

"Tail risks (are) centered on the European sovereign debt crisis. But it will be difficult for sentiment in Europe to get more negative."

A net 84 percent of investors expect Europe's economic growth to deteriorate in the next 12 months -- the worst reading since November 2008, while a net 72 percent of them anticipate a recession in the region next year.

A net 29 percent of respondents expected the global economy to weaken over the next 12 months, compared with 15 percent in October.

Other tail risks included a U.S. sovereign rating downgrade. A net 36 percent of respondents expected it would occur in 2012.

On a positive note, a net 78 percent of investors expected China to have a soft landing -- better than 7 percent growth -- in 2012, compared with a net 16 percent who expected a hard landing.

"You saw a quite big scare in the emerging markets but there's a pick-up in sentiment on where the Chinese economy is going," Baker said.

"EM is back as being the most favoured region followed by the United States."

Hedge funds raised their gearing levels. The ratio of their gross assets relative to capital rose to 1.47 from 1.32. Their net exposure to equity markets -- measured as long minus short as a percentage of capital -- declined to 26 percent from 28 percent in the previous month.