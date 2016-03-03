BERLIN Iran is aiming for 8 percent annual economic growth under a new development plan being implemented after the lifting of sanctions on the country this year, Iranian Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian said on Thursday.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in January when world powers led by the United States and the European Union lifted crippling sanctions against OPEC's No.3 oil producer in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

"Iran is implementing a development plan that aims for yearly growth of 8 percent," Chitchian said at a German-Iranian Economic Forum in Berlin.

