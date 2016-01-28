REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX23WKQ

A man refuels his car at a petrol station in Tehran, Iran January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTX23WKQ

PARIS OPEC oil producer Iran has not been contacted by Russia about cuts in output to bolster oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said at a Franco-Iranian summit on Thursday.

Russian officials have decided they should talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries about output cuts, the head of Russia's pipeline monopoly said on Wednesday.

Asked about the Russian move, Zanganeh said: "I have not receive anything."

Zanganeh added that Iran would sign an agreement with French oil major Total (TOTF.PA) during his visit to France.

"We will sign an agreement with Total today afternoon," he said, without giving details.

Total declined to comment.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan)