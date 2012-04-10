DUBAI, April 10 The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said
on Tuesday the arrival of a second aircraft carrier last week to
an area including the Gulf was part of a "routine, scheduled"
deployment, after reports it was in response to heightened
tension with Iran.
Iran spooked oil markets in late December when it threatened
to close the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of global oil
exports passes, if there were any military strikes against the
country or its nuclear facilities.
The despatch of the USS Enterprise to the Fleet's area of
operations was scheduled and routine, a spokeswoman said in
response to queries about the arrival of the world's first
nuclear-powered aircraft carrier alongside another carrier in
the area which includes the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf.
"The USS Enterprise/Enterprise Strike Group is on routine,
scheduled deployment to the 5th Fleet area of responsibility,"
Commander Amy Derrick-Frost said.
"(It) does not indicate any change to our normal deployments
and standard maritime operations... A two-carrier presence is
not unusual and is very routine," she said.
The Fifth Fleet said late last year it would not allow any
disruption of ship traffic through the Strait.
The presence of the USS Enterprise coincides with exercises
organised by Bahrain's air force this week including 100 jet
fighters from countries including Iran's Arab neighbours.
The United States said last month oil stocks, including
emergency reserves, were sufficient to go ahead with a policy of
pressuring Tehran over its nuclear programme by threatening
sanctions on countries conducting oil-related transactions with
Iran's central bank.
