VIENNA A senior U.S. official on Friday appealed for more realism in nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers, saying that the latest round of negotiations in the Austrian capital this week has been a very slow and difficult process.

"We believe there needs to be some additional realism," the official said on condition of anonymity. "Time is not unlimited here."

The official added that the talks would resume at an unspecified date in June and that all parties wanted to adhere to their July 20 deadline for completing a deal that would curb sensitive parts of Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions.

(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl)