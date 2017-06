MOSCOW Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Ghalebani said on Thursday that crude exports from the country will fall to 1.3-1.4 million barrels per day within the next few months.

"We will cut exports by 1 million (barrels per day) to 1.3-1.4 million barrels per day within the next few months," he said via an interpreter in Moscow.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)