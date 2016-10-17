A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

TEHRAN Iran's deputy oil minister said on Monday that the OPEC's primary agreement in Algeria to limit oil output at 32.5 million barrels per day was a small step but in right direction.

"It was a first baby step in right direction... We did take part, we did support it," Amir Hossein Zamaninia, deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, told reporters in Tehran, adding that Iran's current oil output is 3.85 million bpd, and its exports more than 2.2 million bpd.

Zamaninia said the exact levels of production by each country would be negotiated at OPEC next formal meeting in November.

"We will make the decision depending on the process in November when we get together to discuss shares of OPEC," he told reporters in Tehran.

(Reporting By Rania El Gamal; Writing by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)