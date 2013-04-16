Amateur husky racers brave -24C in Arctic wilderness
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
MOSCOW Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant was not damaged by the major earthquake that struck on Tuesday, an official at the Russian company that built the plant said.
The official at Atomstroyexport, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he had spoken to a colleague at the plant after the quake and that no damage was reported.
Bushehr, Iran's sole nuclear power plant, is near the Gulf coast in western Iran, while the quake struck in eastern Iran near the border with Pakistan.
BEIJING China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised countries to honour financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a statement on Tuesday.