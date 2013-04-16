Amateur husky racers brave -24C in Arctic wilderness
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
DUBAI The Iranian city of Saravan, which lies near the center of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which hit the country on Tuesday, has not seen serious damage, the Fars news agency said.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Alison Williams)
Amateur dog-sled racers pushed themselves to the limits to complete a 300 km journey in temperatures as low as -24 degrees Celsius in the Arctic wilderness.
BEIJING China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised countries to honour financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a statement on Tuesday.