DUBAI Power and communications systems were down in most of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan following a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, Iranian state television reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 5.44 a.m. ET at a depth of 15.2 km (9.4 miles). The epicenter was in southeast Iran in an area of mountains and desert.

