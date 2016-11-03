(Adds Austrian Justice Ministry comment)
ZURICH Nov 3 Switzerland's attorney general has
halted an investigation into suspected espionage at a Geneva
hotel, which was opened a month after talks on Iran's nuclear
plans took place, but Austria said it was investigating possible
spying at later talks in Vienna.
There was a lack of evidence about the people behind the
spying, the Office of the Attorney (OAG) said. It opened
criminal proceedings in May 2015 after malware was discovered on
computers in the hotel.
"Investigations revealed that a significant number of
computers (servers and clients) at a hotel in Geneva had been
infected with a form of malware," OAG said in a statement on
Thursday. "This malware was developed for the purposes of
espionage, and is basically used to gather data from the
computers infected."
A source said the malware was discovered on computers at the
Hotel President Wilson, where talks on Iran's nuclear work had
taken place a month before, following a tip off from the Swiss
intelligence services.
The attorney general's office said it was suspending
proceedings because no evidence regarding the perpetrators'
identities had been obtained.
Austria, however, said prosecutors in Vienna were conducting
an investigation in relation to a later round of Iran talks in
the Austrian capital that led to a landmark agreement last year
under which restrictions were placed on Tehran's atomic
activities in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions.
The Vienna prosecutors' office was investigating on the
suspicion that two crimes were committed - misuse of audio
recording and listening devices, and secret intelligence service
activity to the detriment of Austria - by persons unkown, the
Justice Ministry said in response to an inquiry by Reuters.
It declined to elaborate.
(Additional reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)