By Yeganeh Torbati
WASHINGTON, April 16 Iraq is committed to making
difficult reforms to its bureaucracy and regulations for foreign
companies in order to attract much-needed investment, Prime
Minister Haidar al-Abadi said at a Washington forum on Thursday.
Abadi, on his first trip to Washington since becoming prime
minister, also touted his government's success in battling
Islamic State insurgents over the last 10 months.
He and other senior Iraqi officials are seeking weapons and
aid from the U.S. government and international organizations as
they fight the insurgents while facing a $25 billion budget
deficit due to a drop in oil revenues.
Speaking to a forum held by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
Abadi said his government was committed to essential reforms,
including reducing hurdles for business and tackling corruption.
"It is our aim to provide help and encouragement to the
private sector, and we have to remove bureaucracy and red tape,"
Abadi said. "In Iraq I think it's playing a role in delaying
investment. Sometimes I can see it as criminal as terrorism."
Reforms undertaken so far, Abadi said, include easing visa
requirements for investors, reducing registration procedures for
new businesses, automating some bureaucratic processes, and
granting greater authority to local governments.
The fiscal crisis in Iraq had focused officials' minds on
the need for a stronger private sector in Iraq's economy, he
said.
"I think this is the first time we are talking openly in
Iraq (that) we have to move to a private sector-controlled
economy," he said.
Iraq's finance minister, Hoshyar Zebari, said on Wednesday
that Iraq suffers from a bloated government bureaucracy that is
paid some $3.5 billion in monthly wages, which he called a huge
burden on public finances.
Since taking over as premier from Nuri al-Maliki in
September, Abadi has pledged to root out corruption. An
investigation launched by Abadi, the results of which were
announced last year, found 50,000 "ghost soldiers" who received
army salaries without showing up for work.
